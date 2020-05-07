Nurses, like the dedicated staff at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, have been in the spotlight from the moment the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
In some ways then it is fitting that they are in the spotlight during National Nurses Week, which began Wednesday and continues through May 12. The effort to recognize the work of nurses at Emory Johns Creek — whose staff was recently honored for nursing excellence — is particularly significant this year as they work on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The timing is not lost on local hospital officials.
“During National Nurses Week we are recognizing our staff who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marilyn Margolis, MN, RN, NEA-BC, Emory Johns Creek Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “We’re so grateful for their dedication, work ethic, and compassion to our patients and community. The Emory Johns Creek Hospital Auxiliary, community members, and our partners, like the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Hawks have shown their appreciation for nurses by donating food and snacks during this week. We appreciate everyone’s kindness and generosity for our incredible nurses.”
The donations and tributes Margolis spoke about are appreciated, but nurses at Emory Healthcare system said helping patients, especially during such a difficult time such as the COVID-19 crisis, is reward enough.
“Walking away from your shift, knowing that you just did everything possible to help them, or be there for their family ... is the most rewarding feeling that I’ve ever experienced,” Danielle Giaritelli, RN, BSN, from Emory University Hospital, said in a video posted by the Emory Healthcare system.
National Nurses Week comes on the heels of Emory Johns Creek being recognized for nursing excellence. The hospital recently earned “Magnet” status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition program.
That designation is achieved by about 8 percent of healthcare providers nationwide, and Emory Johns Creek was one of 10 hospitals in the state to achieve the designation. Four of those are part of Emory Healthcare.
Trina Geyer, the director of the Magnet Recognition Program and Emory John Creek’s manager of nursing support operations, said in March that earning the accolade was a team effort.
“From the bedside to the boardroom, our nurses provided years’ worth of evidence and data to Magnet surveyors to illustrate nursing leadership, coordination and collaboration across various disciplines and processes to measure and improve our delivery of care,” she said in a statement.
