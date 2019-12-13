A former Parkview All-Gwinnett County high school cross country runner has joined the sports medicine team at Emory Johns Creek Hospital and the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven.
Dr. Sara Raiser is 2006 Parkview graduate who holds a biology degree from Emory, where she ran cross country, before earning her doctorate at the University of Florida College of Medicine. She did her residency at the University of Virginia from 2014-2018 before being a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at Stanford University from 2018-2019. She also studied clinical message therapy at the Georgia Message School from 2009-2010.
“Our team of sports medicine physicians offer a broad range of services to care for injuries that affect bones, muscles and tendons,” Dr. Scott D. Boden, the director of the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center. “Dr. Raiser joins a group of more than a dozen physicians equipped to treat athletes of all ages, at all levels, in a variety of sports, including high school, collegiate or professional athletes.”
Raiser, who is a board-certified, fellowship-trained, sports medicine physiatrist , has extensive training in adolescent sports injuries, running medicine, gait analysis and overuse injuries. She also serves as a team physician for Emory University and several local high schools.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Raiser to our growing team of highly skilled experts in sports medicine and confident that she will provide outstanding care to our patients in Johns Creek and surrounding communities,” Boden said.