Patients at Emory Healthcare now have access to a new device to help with above the knee amputations. The FDA-approved device, known as the OPRA implant system is used for patients with transfemoral amputation, typically due to trauma or cancer.
Emory Healthcare is the first in Georgia to offer the new device with the launch of a new osseointegration program, hospital system officials said.
Osseointegration is a surgical procedure that aims to offer better quality of life, improved function and mobility in people who have had an amputation. The new program is led by two physicians specializing in orthopaedic oncology and orthopaedic surgery, Nickolas Reimer, MD, and Shervin Oskouei, MD. Both physicians serve as assistant professors of orthopaedic surgery at Emory School of Medicine.
“We’re excited to introduce this new technology to our patients to advance their limb function and improve their quality of life,” said Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president for business innovation for Emory Healthcare and professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics, Emory University School of Medicine.
“Unlike socket prostheses, bone-anchored prostheses allow the direct connection of an artificial limb to the skeleton, providing patients an increased range of motion and eliminating pressure and pain caused by the socket,” says Reimer.
The implant system requires two surgeries, three to six months apart for physicians to insert components into the residual limb and allow for proper osseoanchoring.
“We’re hopeful this device can be transformational for patients who have experienced challenges with rehabilitation or can’t use traditional socket prosthesis,” says Oskouei.
“It’s largely due to talented and innovative surgeons like Reimer and Oskouei that Emory Orthopaedics continues to be the ‘go to’ place for musculoskeletal tumors in Georgia and surrounding states,” Boden said.
Integrum manufacturers the OPRA implant system provided to Emory Healthcare by Onkos Surgical. To learn more about Onkos Surgical, visit onkossurgical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.