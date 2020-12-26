Emory Healthcare is collaborating with CoachSafely to support the organization’s pilot project’s goal to train 20,000 youth coaches in Georgia.
CoachSafely is a nonprofit education and research organization that aims to “limit youth sports-related injuries through the research, advocacy and education of coaches, parents, physical educators and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives.”
“We’re excited to develop this relationship with CoachSafely to provide high-quality sports medicine expertise to coaches and keep youth athletes healthy and performing to their most exceptional ability,” said Neeru Jayanthi, Emory Sports Medicine physician and co-director of the Emory Youth Sports Medicine Program.
Emory Sports Medicine is comprised of the most skilled and experienced sports medicine specialists, including orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, physical therapists, and athletic trainers to diagnose and treat the most common to complex sports injuries in athletes.
“Emory Youth Sports Medicine Program serves the needs of athletes before they enter high school with this collaboration,” said Jeff Webb, MD, Emory Sports Medicine physician and co-director of Emory Youth Sports Medicine Program. “Our experts work together to design age-appropriate, individualized treatment plans that help athletes of all ages get back in the game, in a safe, efficient way while rebuilding strength.”
Jack Crowe, CoachSafely Foundation’s founder and chairman, says sports medicine experts are the foundation of teaching injury recognition and prevention to coaches.
“Emory Sports Medicine physicians are leaders in the fields of research and education. CoachSafely is proud to collaborate with them as we strive to keep our youngest athletes active, healthy and safe,” Crowe said.
Emory Healthcare is also the official team health care provider for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Dream, in addition to several collegiate and high school athletic programs.
About the Emory Sports Medicine Center
The Emory Sports Medicine Center, a division of Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center, comprises 24 sports medicine physicians throughout the Metro Atlanta area and is supported by athletic trainers and therapists helping to care for the greatest number of professional, elite and collegiate athletes in Georgia, including the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Dream. In addition to caring for athletes, the Emory Sports Medicine Center is a leader in research into prevention, treatment, and recovery from athletic injuries.
