Early voting for the run-off election that will decide three Johns Creek City Council posts will be held from Nov. 25-27 at five locations prior to the main vote on Dec. 3.
Since no candidate took the majority of votes in the races for Post 2, 4, or 6, earlier this month, the two candidates with the most votes advanced to the run-off election
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the following locations:
— College Park Historical Building, 3675 Auditorium Way, College Park
— East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
— Park Place at Newtown, 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek
— Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell
— South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
For Post 2, Brian Weaver, who received 3,253 votes (47.76 percent of all votes), will face Dilip Tunki, who got 2,160 votes (30.38 percent), to replace the seat vacated by Jay Lin, who isn’t seeking re-election. Royce Reinecke was eliminated after taking 1,696 votes (23.86 percent).
Post 4 will come down to incumbent Chris Coughlin (3,319 votes; 47.41 percent) against Marybeth Cooper (1,342; 19.17 percent). Adam Thomas and Ken Altom were eliminated after getting 1,288 and 1,052 votes, respectively.
Post 6 is between Erin Elwood, with 2,700 votes (38.38%) against Issure C. Yang, who received 2,258 votes (32.1 percent) in a race to take the seat vacated by Steve Broadbent. Judy Lefave, with 2,076 votes (29.51 percent), was eliminated.
The run-off election winners will get four-year terms. There are six council seats and three are consisted every two years, with Posts 1,3 and 5, as well as the mayoral election, set to be decided in the next cycle. City council members and the mayor are prohibited from running for more than three consecutive terms.