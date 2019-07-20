What started as a possible traffic violation for a driver’s failure to wear a seatbelt led to a low-speed pursuit on State Bridge Wednesday that lasted about 20 minutes, ending with threats of violence toward the police officers trying to apprehend him, who later discovered a car full of knives in the suspect’s vehicle.
According to Lt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek Police, around 11 a.m. Wednesday a traffic safety officer was conducting enforcement operations when he spotted a driver not wearing a seatbelt “and other traffic violations.”
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle with sirens and lights near State Bridge and Medlock Parkway, the vehicle continued, Hood said.
“The vehicle never sped up,” Hood said. “Just stayed around 40-45 miles per hour, which was the speed limit. So, it wasn’t a high-speed chase or anything like that, but the vehicle failed to stop.”
When they reached State Bridge and Jones Bridge, the driver went left through a red light. Upon doing so, “he opened the driver side window and started dumping something out of the vehicle … and started to drive erratic.”
Officers pursuing the suspect used a box-in maneuver to surround the vehicle and slow it down to a stop. Hood said the driver made contact with the back of one of the pursuing patrol vehicles and when officers got out “the individual started screaming explicit words … saying he was armed with a firearm — a rifle — and that he was going to shoot them in the face and that he wanted to be shot as well.”
After negotiations, “a plan came into play and we were able to go up with a ballistic shield protecting the contact team and tase the individual, get him out of the vehicle and into custody.”
Hood said no firearms were discovered inside the vehicle, “although there were five-plus knives, ranging from 3-4 inches in length to a machete.” Hood said the suspect also allegedly had a fanny pack with “multiple bladed instruments in there … not normal for someone to carry around.”
The suspect was taken into custody and to the hospital for evaluation. Hood said the name of the suspect has not been released because he’s being evaluated and that charges will be pending upon release.
There were no serious injuries to the officers involved.