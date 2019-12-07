The people have spoken.
And they want their city’s Gateway Marker to be feature a bridge.
The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau recently concluded an online vote in which the public could vote on four preliminary sketches that would be transformed into a proposed six-foot tall, 9.5-foot wide artwork that would be located near the intersection of Kimball Bridge Road and State Bridge Road.
Each of artist William Massey’s ideas, which were vastly different in style and complexity, focused on the city’s history and paid homage to the Chattahoochee River.
“Bridge,” which received 233 out of a total of 574 votes (41%), easily defeated the three other options, which included “Chattahoochee,” which received 99 votes (90 from residents), “Flow” (52 votes, 50 from residents), and “Hands” (38 votes, 34 from residents). The second-place finisher with 143 votes (141 from residents) was “other,” meaning people weren’t ultimately happy with any of the designs.
“(The ‘Bridge’) gateway idea utilizes the open voids between the trusses of Rogers Bridge as windows into history. Images spanning the bridge will represent aspects and eras of local history, including Native Americans, farming, gold mining, education, technology and other important pillars of the legacy of Johns Creek. Of course, the Chattahoochee will flow underneath, utilizing ornamental metal to create a water-like rhythm,” the city wrote on its website about the winning design.
“Chattahoochee,” which earned 21% of the vote, paid homage to when Native Americans occupied what’s now the city’s land 14,000 years ago.
“Flow,” which came away with 9 percent, used the symbol of water to representing the local natural that the community treasures and its upward as to show the city’s growth.
“Hands,” which received 7% of the vote, focused on the vast and often unrecognized history of Johns Creek is the theme of this concept. The objects flowing from the hands represent the foundation of the city’s past and present, from farming equipment to educational tools.
“Bridge” was scheduled to be discussed at the Public Art Board meeting this past Thursday, where the Johns Creek Convention & Visitors Bureau and Massey were given the opportunity to discuss their formal application that has been submitted. If the Public Art Board backs the “Bridges” design, it will be submitted to the City Council, which will make the final decision at an upcoming meeting.
The City Council has allotted the Convention & Visitors Bureau $64,000 for the project, which could include multiple markers.
Voters will also asked for their opinion if they think all future markers should have the same design, with 288 agreeing. However, 168 felt markers featuring different designs should be used, while 86 were unsure and 32 didn’t answer the question.