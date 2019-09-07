Organizers have planned a debate from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Northview High School’s auditorium offering candidates for Johns Creek’s three open city council posts a chance to discuss their views.
Candidates for the Post 2 seat vacated by councilman Jay Lin include Royce Reinecke, Dilip Tunki and Brian Weaver. Contenders for Post 4, currently held by Chris Coughlin, include Kent Altom, Marybeth Cooper and Adam Thomas. Vying to fill Post 6, vacated by Steve Broadbent, are Erin Elwood, Judy LeFave and Issure C. Yang.
As an added benefit to the debates, Student Leadership Johns Creek members get to glimpse a key part of the political process leading up to and during the event, which is sponsored by the Johns Creek Community Association and facilitated by the Secretary of State Ambassadors representing Student Leadership Johns Creek.
“After researching and discussing topics about the community, I’ve really managed to get a better understanding of the importance of city government,” said Ambassador Kian Kermani.
To prepare for the upcoming debates, students interviewed city leaders and watched videos of meetings available online to formulate all the event’s questions.
Ambassador Olivia Shaffer said that “watching the various city council meetings has helped me gain more knowledge of the issues that are deeply important to our community.”
Student Leadership Johns Creek is part of Leadership Johns Creek, which has been in existence for more than 10 years.
Student Leadership Johns Creek is a competitive program represented by students in all four local public high schools. Currently, there are 100 students involved in the two-year program.
Student Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Irene Sanders said the organization — working in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office — aims to facilitate events “to educate and encourage our citizens to become more involved in local politics.”
Student Leadership Johns Creek students will run the debate, including moderation, time keeping, videography and question-and-answer