Daniel Immerman as the newest member of the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors.
Immerman has been Principal and CFO of Hendrick Associates, Inc, since 2014 and in the professional services industry since 2006.
“On behalf of the Johns Creek CVB, it is my pleasure to welcome Daniel to this incredible volunteer Board of Directors," said board chairwoman Lynda Lee Smith. "He brings a wealth of knowledge in finance and hospitality management. I am so appreciative to him for his willingness to serve in this capacity in support of the marketing and asset development mission of the JCCVB.”
In addition to Smith and Immerman, the board of directors includes: Vice Chair Wayne Cannon, Mandy Campbell, Ylan Sanders, Joan Compton and Farrah Haidar.
The JCCVB is instrumental in asset development projects in Johns Creek and supporting and marketing the city.
Some of the organization's projects have included the Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington, D.C.; public art installations and the city's first Gateway Marker.
