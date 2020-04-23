A COVID-19 testing site opened Friday in Johns Creek at the former Rite Aid building at 11855 Jones Bridge Road, which is located at the intersection of Jones Bridge and Sargent roads.
The new testing site is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be staffed by Walgreens personnel. The appointment-only testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week and is only open to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The site will be able to conduct up to 150 tests per day, according to the governor’s office. The Johns Creek Police Department will provide on-site security for the testing site.
“Through leveraging innovative partnerships in our university system and across the private sector, we remain laser-focused on ensuring that Georgia continues to aggressively ramp up testing as we begin safely reopening our economy,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Walgreens is a great partner in that effort, and I am grateful for their support to expand testing capacity in the metro area. I encourage all Georgians in the region who feel they are experiencing symptoms to log on and schedule an appointment.”
In order to receive a test, individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility available at Walgreens.com/coronavirus.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. All drive-thru testing is being conducted outside and patients are instructed to not leave their vehicles. Test results will be available approximately 24 hours from submission
“The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Alpharetta is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said Jon Reitz, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working with Governor Kemp and Georgia officials as part of this critical effort, and in further collaboration with local, state and federal officials.”
