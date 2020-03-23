Johns Creek’s first responders will be handling emergencies differently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Creek Fire Chief Chris Coons said in a video posted on the city’s website.
Coons said those who call 911 will be asked COVID-19-related questions to ensure the city is utilizing the proper protective equipment when it arrives at the scene.
“Crews may arrive at the emergency scene or come to your door wearing special protective equipment such as a mask, eye protection and gown,” he said. “This is simply to protect you, the general public, the patient and the members of public safety from potential exposure.”
Coons also added that crews may have to put a mask on those who they are helping.
Johns Creek’s first responders are taking COVID-19 extremely seriously. The city is carrying out very thorough disinfection techniques on all equipment that is used during a service call.
“As you are aware the city has taken very proactive actions by closing fire stations and other city facilities to the general public,” he said. “It was done just to protect everyone from potential exposure.”
Coons stressed the public “stay calm” and should refer to the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health when learning about COVID-19. The city has links to those organizations, as well as the latest information regarding city closings and regulations, on its website, johnscreekga.gov.
