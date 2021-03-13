Johns Creek residents who want to provide input on the Haynes Bridge Road Widening project, which is at the end of engineering phase, can do so at an upcoming community input meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for March 18 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The project includes widening Haynes Bridge Road from two to four lanes and the addition of pedestrian facilities along the corridor. The widening is proposed between Old Alabama Road and Mansell Road to reduce congestion in the area and promote connectivity using both sidewalks and trails.
During the meeting, staff members from the city will present “a final concept that is representative of the Engineering Phase designs and right-of-way impacts of the project.” The final concept also address concerns raised in the Concept Phase public input period, city officials said.
Residents will again have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website on March 18.
City officials offered these ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
♦ To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
♦ To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be available on the day of the public input meeting). Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
♦ For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, city officials said.
♦ Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
