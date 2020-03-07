Johns Creek residents can sign up to buy one of the 41 plots of land for gardening at the Community Garden at Newtown Park through March 16.
Each plot, which is ideal for flowers, vegetables, fruit, and herbs, measures four feet by eight feet by 12 inches high. The garden plot application includes a $10 membership fee and $60 application fee, $25 for individuals over the age of 65.
Applications can be submitted at the Johns Creek Garden Association, which manages the Community Garden, at sites.google.com/site/johnscreekgardenassociation.
Gardeners can purchase multiple plots, which are assigned at random. All money will be refunded to those who are not selected for a plot.
All plots, except the small demo plots, are assigned by a random drawing of all applicants. Membership and application fees are refundable for people not selected for a plot.
