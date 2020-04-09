As a way to promote being engaged, active and positive during the tough times that have come with the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Art Center have started a campaign called "Share Joy!"
Local elementary, middle and high school students can participate by submitting 2D art pieces that can be paintings, drawings or digital illustrations.
According to press release from the city and the arts center: "We want to provide them an opportunity to express a positive message that can be projected into the Johns Creek community. The purpose of this art is to uplift our community and bring positivity and comfort in these challenging times.
"Identify what makes you happy right now and create your masterpiece."
According to the release, here is how the campaign works:
1. Choose something that makes you joyful, and create a piece of visual art to capture it
2. Digitize your file by taking a (horizontal) picture or scanning it
3. Submit your work through our website at
Organizers said a variety of submissions will be featured on the city’s social media and website, and a handful of finalists will be selected by the Johns Creek Arts Center Board with the winning selections (one each from an elementary, middle, and high school student) displayed at Johns Creek City Hall.
Organizers ask for only one submission from each student and for the art to be formated in a 16 x 9 aspect ratio. It's also suggested that students sign their art in the righthand corner.
Submissions will be accepted until April 17.
