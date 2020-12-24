The city of Johns Creek is wishing a happy retirement to its very first employee.
The city announced this week that City Clerk Joan "Joanie" Jones has retired. She has been with the city since being sworn in as its first employee in December of 2006, days after Johns Creek officially became a city.
City officials touted her role in providing support for the mayor and city council and maintaining vital records such as agendas, minutes, contracts, and more for the city council as well as all city boards and commissions.
"(She) served as positive and energetic initial point of contact for many individuals, groups and organizations connecting with and conducting business with the city," city officials said in a statement. "Her cheerful and delightful interactions with all were contagious and refreshing as she was a hospitable, patient, energetic, and charming ambassador and hostess to everyone: from tours of City Hall, to welcoming students, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, clubs and organizations of all kinds, she lived the promise of the city and championed the good of local government."
Jones began her public service career in 1994 at the city of Jonesboro and went on to receive her Clerk’s Certification in 1999. She became the City of Jonesboro City Clerk in 2002, and obtained her Master Clerk’s Certification in 2008. In 2016, she served as president of the Georgia Municipal Clerk’s Association.
According to city officials, Jones has been a champion and advocate for the city and was a member of the inaugural Leadership Johns Creek class of 2010. She also participated in the Johns Creek Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy and put in countless volunteer hours at various city events including, the Johns Creek Founders Day Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.