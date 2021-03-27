The city of Johns Creek will host a community meeting on April 1 to share plans and seek input on the Jones Bridge Rd. widening project.
The TSPLOST project, which goes from Waters Rd. to State Bridge Rd., includes widening Jones Bridge Rd. and adding pedestrian facilities. The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m.
Now that the engineering phase is complete, the city will share those plans as requested by the City Council.
City officials said Jones Bridge Rd. was designed to handle 12,390 vehicles per day but it currently handles 14,620 vehicles per /day — which is 18 percent over capacity.
The plan, according to city officials, is to widen Jones Bridge Rd. from two to four lanes. The city said those four lanes of the road will be able to handle nearly 36,000 vehicles per day. The projected cost, from a 2016 estimate, is $11 million.
The city said the anticipated results will be the road widening will reduce delays by 67%, or 51 seconds per vehicle.
