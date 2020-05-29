Starting Monday, playgrounds, basketball courts and the Newtown Dog Park will reopen in Johns Creek, city officials said.
The free outdoor fitness class offered by the city will return June 7.
The city said it is reopening the facilities "with a goal of promoting active recreation and ensuring the health and safety of city residents and visitors." The city is asking people who use the facilities to maintain social distancing and follow the CDC Guidelines for visiting recreational areas.
While all playgrounds in Johns Creek will reopen along with basketball courts (except the one at Ocee Park, which is under construction) and the Newtown Dog Park, some facilities will remain closed. Those include the the Park Place Senior Center and the Newtown Park community clubhouse.
City officials said the following park programs and events are canceled until further notice:
• The June 5 Summer Concert Event at Newtown Park
• The June 12 Movies at Newtown Park
• The LEGO Camp scheduled for June 22-26
• All park association athletic programs and leagues
• Clubhouse fitness classes
• All Park Place Senior Center programs and events
• All adaptive recreation programs and events
• All park facility rentals
• All third party special events
City officials said the Parks and Recreation Division will continue to evaluate the current restrictions to see if additional measures need to be taken or lifted.
For more information on City of Johns Creek parks or the City’s COVID-19 response, go to www.JohnsCreekGA.gov.
