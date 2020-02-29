A decorated financial officer from California has been hired to be the new finance director for the City of Johns Creek. Ronnie Campbell will join the senior management team, the city announced on Thursday.
Campbell, who has more than 30 years of financial management experience, has received many accolades for his work, including being named the Los Angeles Business Journal’s CFO of the Year for 2019.
He comes to Johns Creek after most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink), according to a press release from the city. At Metrolink, the city said Campbell implemented strategic fiscal and accounting policies that earned the organization’s finance department a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Campbell previously served as the Director of Finance for the City of Camarillo, Calif., and the Assistant Director of Administrative Services for the City of Lakewood, Calif. In those roles, Campbell oversaw the development and administration of operating budgets and capital improvement plans, as well as long-term financial planning, the city said.
As Director of Finance for the City of Camarillo, Campbell produced six balanced budgets during the economic recession and led Camarillo’s efforts in long-term financial planning, according to the press release from the city of Johns Creek. The Camarillo Finance Department also received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Excellence in Government Finance Award for Financial Reporting and Budgeting during Campbell’s tenure.
Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in organizational management from University of La Verne. He is a member of the Governmental Finance Officers of America (GFOA) and has held leadership positions with the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO).
