The city of Johns Creek is ready to help those less fortunate for the holidays as its 15th annual Toys for Tots campaign began this week.
The city’s campaign, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, runs through Dec. 15. City officials said donated toys “should be unwrapped, but still in their original packaging.” Officials said most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but that there is a large need this year for gifts for children ages 10 to 12.
Toy donations can be dropped off at Johns Creek City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive. Toys for Tots boxes are located in the lobby of City Hall and available during business hours — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. A drop-off box will be available in the vestibule past the front doors on weekends.
