A new park will soon be coming to Johns Creek, and city officials celebrated that fact with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski and city council members Brian Weaver, John Bradberry, Chris Coughlin, and Stephanie Endres joined city staff and Recreation & Parks advisory committee members at the groundbreaking for the Morton Road Pocket Park.
The four-acre park, which will be located off East Morton Road, near State Bridge Road, will feature a playground, pavilion, walkways, picnic areas, a restroom and a half-court basketball court.
According to the city, pocket parks are small parks which typically span four acres or less. They are designed to serve nearby neighborhoods, tend to be left as green space with the possibility for playgrounds and have limited facilities and little or no parking.
City officials said construction is expected to be completed in the fall, weather permitting.
