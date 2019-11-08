Three Johns Creek City Council posts will be decided in a runoff election on Dec. 3 after no candidate took the majority of the vote this past Tuesday.
For Post 2, Brian Weaver, who received 3,253 votes (47.76 percent of all votes), will face Dilip Tunki, who got 2,160 votes (30.38 percent), to replace the seat vacated by Jay Lin, who isn’t seeking re-election. Royce Reinecke was eliminated after taking 1,696 votes (23.86 percent).
Post 4 will come down to incumbent Chris Coughlin (3,319 votes; 47.41 percent) against Marybeth Cooper (1,342; 19.17 percent). Adam Thomas and Ken Altom were eliminated after getting 1,288 and 1,052 votes, respectively.
Post 6 is between Erin Elwood, with 2,700 votes (38.38%) and Issure C. Yang, who received 2,258 votes (32.1 percent) in a race to take the seat vacated by Steve Broadbent. Judy Lefave, with 2,076 votes (29.51 percent), has been eliminated.
The runoff election winners will get four-year terms. There are six council seats and three are contested every two years, with Posts 1,3 and 5, as well as the mayoral election, set to be decided in the next cycle. City Council members and the mayor are prohibited from running for more than three consecutive terms.
While Fulton County had 325,889 registered voters for this election, only 38,936 casted a ballot this past Tuesday.
The Secretary of State Ambassadors group, which is consists of nine students from the four high schools in Johns Creek — Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview — will facilitate debate featuring the candidates who advanced to the runoff election. The event will take place at Sankranti Restaurant, which is located at 2000 Ray Moss Connector, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.
“The Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors consist of nine of our students who work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to facilitate events to educate and encourage our citizens to become more involved in local politics.” said Executive Director Irene Sanders. “Hosting a candidate debate has become second-nature to this group after hosting multiple city council and state representative debates over the past two years.”