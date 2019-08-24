Chris Coughlin announced this week his intent to seek re-election on Johns Creek City Council’s Post 4 seat.
The Johns Creek resident has served on the City Council since 2015, when he won an interim term. He was reelected after a special election in April 2017.
“When I began my campaign in 2017, I set out with the intention of minimizing over-development, implementing traffic congestion relief, reducing wasteful spending, improving government efficiency and decreasing property and business taxes,” Coughlin said. “To achieve these community goals, I believe our policies should be data driven, with an emphasis on efficacy, to optimize our city’s capabilities. I believe my experience and education as a data scientist has contributed to this shift in perspective on council.”
Coughlin currently works as a senior research scientist, developing pre-employment simulations to predict employee performance.
Coughlin cited a number of in-office efforts and initiatives, adding that “despite these successes, I still have more to accomplish and that’s why I’m attempting to finish what I started. I want to continue to be a voice of the residents to retain the high quality of life in our community.”
Coughlin and his wife, Nicole, have three children, who are 7, 3 and 1 years old. He volunteers at North Point Community Church’s foster support groups, where he attends services, as well as serving on the Johns Creek Mental Health Wellness Task Force and serving as director on the board of the Johns Creek Community Association.
Qualifying for the council seats of posts 2, 4 and 6 was Aug. 19-21. Candidates run at-large. Public officials for these posts have staggered four-year terms, with elections every two years.