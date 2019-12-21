When Laura Houston started “Chicks In Charge” a few years ago, she wanted to create an inclusive, causal event for female leaders to share their stories.
“I want everyone who attends this event to just come away with knowledge,” said Houston, the executive marking director for the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone there, including the speakers, come from a different background and has a different perspective and different goals. It’s nice for everyone to share their stories.”
Houston’s four speakers who will address the crowd on Jan. 14 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital not only have taken vastly different career paths but are in different stages of their careers.
The event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m., features: Chief Magistrate Judge of Fulton County Cassandra Kirk; Samruddhi Panse, who started a nonprofit mental health foundation aimed at preventing suicide; Liz Hausmann, who represents Johns Creek, East Alpharetta, East Roswell, and Sandy Springs on the Fulton County Commission; and Vicki Bemont, a search and rescue expert.
“We felt like we have a strong variety of women who have great stories to tell about how they are succeeding in fields that have been male-dominated fields,” Houston said. “I think people want to hear the female perspective.”
Kirk was named Chief Magistrate Judge of Fulton County in December of 2014 after serving as Associate Judge for the Fulton County Juvenile Court, started her judicial career as an employment and labor attorney upon graduating from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Kirk, who was also worked as the Assistant District Attorney in the Atlanta and Alcovy Judicial Circuits and the Director of Legal Services for the Georgia Merit System, is known for her role in the Choices Court Program. It’s a drug program that helps adolescents regain control of their lives as they fight their substance abuse addictions. She also works with a non-profit that works towards eliminating sex-trafficking of minors nationwide.
Panse, who is a senior at Mount Pigsah, a private Christian school in Johns Creek, was one of the creators of “Compass Movement,” which uses blogs as an avenue for students who are seeking advice for an array of issues, including suicide prevention, to get help.
Hausmann, who has been representing Johns Creek, East Alpharetta, East Roswell, and Sandy Springs and on the Fulton County Commission since 2011, has emphasized economic development and public-private partnerships. Hausmann, who serves on the Board of Managers for the Associated County Commissioners of Georgia, has made significant contributions to the 2017 Fulton Transit Master Plan and the Johns Creek Veteran’s Association Vietnam Veterans Wall that Heals. She’s also previously served her community by being on the inaugural Johns Creek city council and the Fulton County Board of Education.
For decades, Bemont has trained award-winning dogs in American Kennel Club (AKC) obedience, as he’s bred or owned an array of numerous AKC champions, including Best in Show Dogs, Best in Specialty Show Dogs and National Specialty winners.
“When you look at the women we have speaking this year,” Houston said, “they are involved in areas that impact everyone.”
Houston encourages men to attend the event, adding that “more and more have attended each year.”
The event, which costs $35 for chamber members and $45 for gusts and includes morning coffee, lunch and snacks, requires attendees register at wwww.johnscreekchamber/events. Registration is open through Jan. 10.
The event is sponsored by Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Renasant Bank, Financial Strategies of Georgia and Read It Again Books in Johns Creek.