Like many who are dealing with the quarantine life that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic, Aditi Mohan found herself with extra free time and a desire to help.
Mohan, who just completed her sophomore year at Chattahoochee High School, thought she could help by making ear savers to help frontline workers who wear masks all day. But most of the designs she saw were made with 3-D printers, something she did not have at home.
But she found another way to make them, using a skill that she has worked on over the years.
“I’ve been crocheting for a while,” Mohan said. “It’s just a hobby. But I saw it as a way to help others.”
Once she got started, Mohan developed a rhythm that has allowed her to crochet about 300 ear savers. She likes to work on them in the evening as she relaxes and watches TV with her family.
She has donated her ear savers to several hospitals, including Emory Johns Creek and Eastside Medical Center in Gwinnett County. She’s also sent them as far away as Miami’s Jackson Hospital.
“They seem to be really thankful to get them,” Mohan said of the donations.
With each donation she includes a thank you note with the following message:
“Thank you all for everything you are doing during this pandemic. Everyone working on the frontline is taking an enormous personal risk for themselves and their families, and are demonstrating courage and benevolence. You are our heroes and you deserve our recognition and deepest gratitude! You are truly an inspiration for us all.”
Mohan is a member of Student Leadership Johns Creek, and is also a Senior Girl Scout. She said the things she learned by being a member of those two groups led her to want to do something to hep during the pandemic.
“The Girl Scouts always emphasize community and helping people, and that motivated be subconsciously, I think,” Mohan said.
She said going into the medical field interests her, but more than anything she wanted to find a way to help.
“You see the hospitals where the doctors and nurses are working really hard, and I just wanted to see if there was anything I could do,” Mohan said. “I don’t have an end game (as far as making ear savers). As long as people need them, I will continue to make them.”
Mohan said she has partnered with RAAH.inc, a nonprofit , for some new orders which are being sent to more hospitals and frontline staff in Georgia.
