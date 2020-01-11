More than 4,500 Christmas trees were recycled on Jan. 4 at Johns Creek’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event, held at the parking lot of The Home Depot located on States Bridge Road.
Boy Scout Troop 2000 provided volunteers for the event, which will recycle the trees for use around the city.
According to Johns Creek officials, the trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects and individual home use, and will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other animals.
City officials said mulch is available free to the public upon request by contacting Davey Tree Expert Co. at 770-451-7911, or by filling out a form at: www.davey.com/residential-tree-services/find-a-local-office/?fbclid=IwAR0ejn4KeUiVFusCXndpTvtTr8lOe3Db5OK9VSAFX8jP1xjzkUOAfw7xaeE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.