Nearly 50 people donated blood on April 6 at an American Red Cross blood drive hosted by Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek.
The blood drive was moved back from its original March 30 date, but the turnout was at capacity. Six Bridges Brewing co-owner Charles Gridley said the donors practiced social distancing, with some waiting in their vehicles until called to donate. Each donor received a voucher for a free beer on their return visit to the brewery.
“I’m grateful for the great turnout we had,” Gridley said. “We had people coming from Buford and Suwanee, not just Johns Creek. And about half of them were first-time donors.
“I participate in blood drives at my church, and when they were not able to have one I was happy to be able to host one at the brewery.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, blood donations are needed more than ever. To find a blood drive near you, you can go to the American Red Cross website at https://rcblood.org/2JQ1V7u
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices, appointments are required.
