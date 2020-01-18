Big Blue Swim School is so confident it can make kids better swimmers it will offer a free lesson to families once the company opens its newest location in Johns Creek, the company’s first franchise located outside of Illinois.
“The programs we developed have transformed the way swim lessons are taught,” Paige Reyhan, the area manager for company, said. “We make sure that with each visit, every child gains skills and confidence in the water.”
Big Blue Swim School, which is expected to be open by the end of April, will be at the Northbridge Shopping Center, located at 10955 Jones Bridge Road, near Aldi.
The company chose Johns Creek as a location as part of an expansion in which Big Blue Swim School has secured franchise agreements for another 59 schools in 12 states. It plans to grow through franchising to 150 pools by 2021.
“Johns Creek is a great market with lots of families. It has a lot of families and we think it a great place for us to get into the Atlanta market,” Reyhan said.
Big Blue Swim School works diligently with children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old. Swimmers don’t advance to the next level of classes, which are taught by full-time instructors, until they master specific skills.
“Doing this allows us to go from the development of swimming skills such as stroke, breath, and movement, to the development of life skills like courage, perseverance, and hard work,” Reyhan said.
Big Blue has four curriculum of instruction spanning 11 levels with weekly lessons running year-round, offering flexibility to start and stop lessons at any time. A weekly, 30-minute lesson is $25, with additional lessons in the same week costing $17. Classes are limited to three or four swimmers.
“It is important for students to have the same teacher every time they have a lesson,” Reyhan said. “With 90-degree, ultra-clean water, a comfortable viewing area that manages for cleanliness and sound, plenty of private changing areas, and capacity for parents to schedule multiple kids to swim during the same 30-45 minutes, Big Blue makes it easy to schedule and enjoy a weekly swim lesson routine.”
Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong, who opened the company’s first location in Wilmette, Ill., followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. The company strives to separate from its competitors by using full-time instructors, a proprietary technology and curriculum to track a swimmer’s progress along with a parent-focused facility that allows for comfortable views of the pool.
“Swimming is 100 percent a life skill and important for safety, Reyhan said. “It’s not like learning another sport like soccer. Children need to know how to swim for their own safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.