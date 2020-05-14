Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently donated $140,000 worth of Microsoft Surface tablets to Emory Healthcare to assist frontline workers, patients and families during the crisis.
The tablets, 120 in all, will assist with video calls to family, friends and clergy for patients hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials said. Some are already being used at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Hospital officials said they hope the devices will reduce social isolation, exposure of COVID-19 and improve mental health.
“I want to thank Mr. Blank and his organization for the generous donation,” says Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president for business innovation for Emory Healthcare.
“In this unprecedented time with social distancing and visitor restrictions, we have situations where families can’t communicate with very ill patients or patients near the end of life, and these tablets will have a huge impact for providers, patients and their families.”
According to a press release from Emory Healthcare, which is the official health care provider of the Atlanta Falcons, the devices will also be used in other clinical areas to reduce the number of people needed to enter a room while caring for a patient with COVID-19, thereby conserving personal protective equipment or PPE supplies.
The tablets, made through a donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, will will be used in a variety of areas throughout Emory Healthcare, including oncology, radiology, medical and surgical floors, intensive care unit, clinical decision unit, labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit.
PPE supply remains at a critically low level during the coronavirus crisis. Health care workers are trying to find ways to preserve the items to protect patients and staff.
“Telemedicine, with devices in patient rooms, limits the number of times a nurse or doctor has to enter the room with PPE, thus conserving it, while still providing the patient the best care possible,” says Gregory J. Esper, MD, MBA, associate chief medical officer, Emory Healthcare, and professor and vice chair of clinical affairs in the Department of Neurology at Emory.
Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, said the organization is grateful to Blank and his foundation for heeding the call to help the community.
“This donation is so impactful not just to those frontline health care workers, but also for those patients trying to fight the virus,” McKay said.
