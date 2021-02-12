Spring is right around the corner, and the chance to sign up to put your green thumb to work is even closer.
Applications for plots in the Community Garden at Newtown Park are available starting Monday. Applications are available through March 15.
Those interested can submit their applications to the Johns Creek Garden Association. Individuals or groups can sign up for one or more beds, each measuring four feet by eight feet by 12 inches high.
The Community Garden is open to any Johns Creek resident interested in planting and maintaining a small garden plot, a statement from the city said. The Community Garden features 52 plots and has four raised beds for those who have trouble working at ground level. Each plot is 4 feet by 8 feet.
The garden plot application includes a $10 Johns Creek Garden Association membership fee and $60 application fee — $25 for individuals over the age of 65. All plots, except the small demo plots, are assigned by a random drawing of all applicants. Membership and application fees are refundable for people not selected for a plot.
The Community Garden is managed and operated by the Johns Creek Garden Association.
For more applications and more information about the Johns Creek Garden Association, go to bit.ly/2OowZ3Q.
