Johns Creek won a prestigious award from Amazon for the second straight year.
The city recently received the 2019 Constituent Services award as part of Amazon Web Services’ “City on a Cloud” challenge for the city’s work developing its after-hours call center.
When someone calls City Hall at 678-512-3200 after business hours, the open data-powered call center assists a caller’s questions through responses that use the same information as Amazon’s renowned Alexa. Johns Creek is the world’s first city to use open data with Alexa.
The annual competition awards applicants who use innovation, specifically using the technology cloud, to provide exemplary services to their constituents. The city will receive an award of up to $20,000 in Amazon Web Services Promotional Credits, as much as $20,000 in financial support, and up to five training vouchers to help improve its projects by providing better AWS training for its employees.
“Winning the ‘City on a Cloud’ Innovation Challenge again from AWS reaffirms we are headed in the right direction with the tools we are developing for the public,” City of Johns Creek Chief Data Officer Nick O’Day said in a statement. “This recognition proves that focused use of open data can do so much more than increase transparency – it can transform. This award will allow us to continue leveraging innovative technologies and tools help streamline city services to our residents.”
Alexa assists callers by gathering information from Johns Creek’s website and DataHub.
“By simply asking the “City of Johns Creek” skill on an Alexa device, users can find out information such as where police and fire activity has occurred, what the current traffic conditions are, and even learn more about the zoning conditions of any property in Johns Creek,” according to the Johns Creek government.
Residents, who used to have to leave messages if they called after-hours, can now report emergency issues and receive answers to more than 200 frequently asked questions that range from finding out the hours of operation for government departments to the zoning of residences and businesses.
“With the Amazon Connect framework, Amazon’s bot gives the city the ability to accurately respond to common questions quickly, enabling citizens to have access to open data through their phones, and laying a foundation so the city can automatically detect the language of the caller and respond in that language,” Amazon wrote in a statement.
The New York City’s Mayor Office for Economic Opportunity and Minnesota’s IT Services also won in the Constituent Services category along with Johns Creek.
Last year, Johns Creek won Amazon’s “City on a Cloud” award for its work with Alexa.
“The after-hours call center expands upon the technology used to develop the Alexa skill and also takes advantage of new technologies offered by AWS,” according to the Johns Creek government.