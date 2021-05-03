The city of Johns Creek has a new city clerk, and it's a familiar face.
The city announced Monday that Allison Tarpley is the new city clerk, taking over for Joan Jones, who retired in December.
Tarpley previously was assistant city clerk for Johns Creek. City officials said Tarpley returns to Johns Creek with more than 20. years of municipal experience. She is a Georgia Certified Clerk, studying at the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government, and recently served as the city clerk for the city of Doraville.
“We are very proud of Allison and happy to have her back with the city in the new role,” Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said. “She has a strong background in using technology to advance efficiency for city staff and transparency for the public.
"I welcome Allison’s commitment to public service in her pivotal role as city clerk.”
As city clerk, Tarpley is responsible for managing the city's extensive records, including public access to documents. City officials said she will also play a crucial role at city council meetings, overseeing everything from public noticing to recording all council actions in the meeting minutes.
The city clerk also executes city contracts and agreements and oversees elections and campaign finance disclosure laws.
