For Uddhav Swami, Surya Mohan and Sahith Sangabathula the only thing better than becoming Eagle Scouts was getting recognized by the Johns Creek City Council together.
“I’ve known Uddhav and Sahith my whole life and to feels really good knowing we got to experience this together,” Surya said. “We’ve known each other for so long and becoming an Eagle Scout is something we all wanted so it feels great to be able to celebrate together.”
Uddhav, Surya and Sahith have known each other since their first days at Abbotts Hill Elementary, when Uddhav and Sahith were in kindergarten and Surya, who is a year younger, was in pre-kindergarten. The boys have become the best of friends and attend Chattahoochee High School, where Uddhav, 17, and Sahith, 18, are seniors and Surya, 16, is a junior.
But through it all, Boy Scouts has strengthened the teenagers’ bonds and taught them valuable lessons.
“First, being in Boy Scouts and becoming an Eagle Scout has taught me to always stop and make sure I’m doing the right thing,” Sahith said. “It how to serve as a leader and be a great citizen. It has also taught me, I can always do more to achieve success.”
Uddhav, Surya and Sahith’s accomplishment as members of Troop 2000 is no small feat. The prestigious Eagle Scout medal is the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) highest rank – a mark reached by less than five percent of all boy scouts since the organization started in 1910.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the pinnacle level of the BSA, which has about 2.4 million youth participants annually and has seen more than 110 million Americans participate in its program since inception.
“It is an honor to be involved with them because I’ve had a personal relationship and seen all three of them grow up together,” Kumar Mohan, who is Surya’s dad and Troop 2000’s scoutmaster. The most important thing is their relationship. They were always there for each other and always there to help anyone who needed it. I’m proud of them.”
Uddhav added: “Scouts has taught me how to work and communicate with everyone – kids and adults – and how to manage everyone.”
Sahith said the leadership skills he’s learned throughout the process will stay with long after he leaves Boy Scouts.
“I want to go into business one day and being a leader is a big part of business,” he said. “I want to be a boss that doesn’t just tell people what to do and they just go and do it. I want to be a boss who explains and shows people how to be successful.”
Surya added: “Being an Eagle Scout taught that you need to prepare and plan for everything since you will have scenarios that you might not expect to happen, but they do happen and you have to be prepared for them.”
The final step to becoming an Eagle Scout is for a Boy Scout to plan, budget, oversee and complete an original project to better his community.
Uddhav improved the accessibility and durability of a storage shed at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church and waterproofed its wooden benches. He chose the church on Bell Road because it had housed many of his Boy Scouts meetings and the court where he’d played youth basketball
Surya improved the team building area of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve by constructing a balance beam and group skis. He chose the preserve since it had been the site of several of his Boy Scouts outings.
Sahith built two eight-foot cabinets complete with shelving and wooden bins for the storage room at Balvihar Ashram, paying homage to his place of worship Chinmaya Mission, where he teaches eighth-grade religious school in his spare time.
“All three of them struggled at times but they all kept working hard and never gave up,” Kumar said.
But being Eagle Scouts isn’t the only thing the boys have in common. All three are accomplished musicians.
Uddhav has been playing the trumpet since the sixth grade and been a member of the school’s marching band since he was a freshman. He’s been on the Honor Roll every semester and when he’s not playing music or earning Boy Scout badges, he’s kayaking and competing in technology competitions.
Sahith is the treasurer of his school’s award-wining DECA (formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America), which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. He also is involved in Bollywood dance and plays the piano when the honor-roll student isn’t volunteering.
Surya, who is on the Principal’s Honor Rolle and a member of the Science Olympiad, plays the flute in his school’s ensemble and the piano in his spare time, when he’s not playing Super Smash Bros.
While Uddhav and Sahith’s days in scouts are winding down and Surya has another year, all intend to stay involved with Troop 2000 after high school graduation.
“My advice for anyone who wants to become an Eagle Scout is two things,” Sahith said. “First is to keep going – always keep going and going and have that mindset that you won’t look back and you will find a way to be successful. The second is that when you’ve made it, look back and think about all of the experiences you have and the memories you’ve made with your friends and family. You want to make sure you enjoy the process.”
