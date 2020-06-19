A Lawrenceville man turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Police Department Friday for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in early June.
Christopher Johnson, 32, contacted Gwinnett police and told officers he was involved in the hit-and-run. Johnson eventually met with the lead investigator and was later booked into the Gwinnett County jail.
He is facing charges of hit and run (serious injury), duty to report an accident, no valid insurance and suspended registration.
Police previously said they were looking for the suspect, who had pushed a 30-year-old Lawrenceville man across several lanes and partially ejected him from his motorcycle.
The accident occurred June 10 at around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle and a red or maroon late-model Ford Mustang collided when the Mustang made a right turn from Duluth Highway onto Sugarloaf Parkway.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses reported that the driver of the Mustang, now identified as Johnson, fled the scene in the direction of Interstate 85.
