The Arbor Day Foundation named Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College as 2019 Tree Campus USA recipients.
The program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. The Arbor Day Foundation is a non-profit that recognizes cities, K-12 schools, colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and community involvement.
Both GGC and Gwinnett Tech met Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project. Currently there are 385 campuses across the United States with this recognition.
The Arbor Day Foundation touts several benefits of institutions with Tree Campus USA designations. Those include a potential reduction of energy that an institution needs to generate, reduced carbon dioxide output when trees are planted and maintained and the presence of healthy green spaces where visitors can enjoy the outdoors.
