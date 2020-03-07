The Georgia Department of Public Health said it is waiting for test results from a Gwinnett County resident who is presumed positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The DPH said the initial testing was completed on Friday by the Georgia Public Health Laboratory. The DPH said the Gwinnett resident recently returned from Italy and was self-monitoring at home, and is now isolated at home.
The state health department announced Saturday that there were three additionally confirmed cases of the disease in Cobb, Fulton and Floyd counties. Gov. Brian Kemp and the health department broke news of the first two confirmed cases in Georgia on Monday night.
Kemp and the DPH issued a reminder to all Georgians that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low and there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Georgia at this time.
The Department of Public Health said all Georgians should follow basic prevention measures:
▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
▪ Stay home when you are sick.
▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
People who develop fever with cough and shortness of breath with 14 days of traveling to countries with widespread cases of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and call a health care provider or local health department right away. Symptomatic people should call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.
