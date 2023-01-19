Duluth officials said they are proud of the city’s newest public art, a mural called “Meet Me on Main” that is painted on the back window of the Nacho Daddy building, which is located on Main St.
“(The) mural allows you to take a step back into old Duluth,” city officials said.
Brenda Ehly is the artist behind the piece. She said she was inspired from a phrase on the city’s seal that she saw when she first moved to Duluth.
“When I first moved to Duluth in 1984, the city seal displayed the motto, ‘Pride in Old and New’. I think that spirit is alive and well in Duluth, and I hope my painting, Meet Me on Main, reflects that value,” she said. “The location of this mural installation is actually the same one as the scene depicted.
“The bank is currently the site of The Chocolaterie, and where Parsons Dry Goods once stood, you can now find Good Word Brewing. The city requested a colorful and whimsical interpretation of a historic photograph, and I am honored to have been included in this project.”
Ehly is no stranger to the Duluth art scene. Her notable pieces in downtown Duluth include:
♦ Dream Big mural at Hill Street & West Lawrenceville
♦ Painted bike rack at Hill Street & West Lawrenceville
♦ Two paintings displayed in Maple Street Biscuit Company♦
♦ Interior & exterior signage at both Crave Pie & Harper Row
♦ Backdrop for the model train set at the Southeastern Railway Museum
♦ Pen & ink depiction of City Hall located inside City Hall as part of our permanent art collection
Nacho Daddy, on the Main St. side, is located at 3095 Main Street #500A.
