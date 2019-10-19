A Gwinnett County jury convicted a 23-year-old man of first degree burglary this week for breaking into a woman's apartment and going through her belongings while she hid in a bathroom earlier this year.
Victor Laquan Harris was sentenced to 20 years, with 17 years to serve, for the March 7 burglary at the Gables Sugarloaf Apartments in the Duluth area. The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said Harris had been on probation for a 2014 burglary in the same apartment complex when the latest incident occurred. Jail records listed a New Jersey address for Harris.
Prosecutors said Harris knocked on the door of a woman's apartment but hid himself from view through the peephole on the apartment's door. The woman told police she went back to watching TV when she heard someone coming into her bedroom through a window.
The victim then locked herself in her bathroom and called 911 as she could hear items in her apartment being gone through and knocked over.
After Harris left the woman's apartment, police arrived and encountered him outside, according to prosecutors. A PlayStation 4, a purse and a game controller were retrieved from Harris and the victim later identified them as belonging to her.
Prosecutors also said two smartphones, one of which had a cracked screen, were found on Harris as well but they did not say whether one of them belonged to the victim.