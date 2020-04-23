A 36-year-old Duluth man who reportedly thought he was meeting an 15-year-old for sex, was arrested in Woodstock on Tuesday and charged with 13 criminal counts, authorities said.
According to Capt. Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office:
Investigators with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Sung On Yi, 36, of Duluth at about 1 p.m. at a location in Woodstock where he had arranged to meet what he thought was a juvenile under the age of 15 for sex. Yi was taken into custody and charged with attempted child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of obscene internet contact with a minor and three counts of using a computer service to lure a child to commit illegal acts.
Investigators began communicating with Yi online approximately two weeks ago, posing as the teenager, Baker said.
Yi remained in custody Wednesday morning without bond.
