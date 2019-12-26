While construction continues to convert the intersection of State Route 316 and Harbins Road into an interchange, work is already being planned to do similar conversions elsewhere on the highway.
Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have reached an agreement to fund the preliminary design of intersection to interchange conversions at 316 and Hurricane Trail and Winder Highway/U.S. Highway 29. GDOT will contribute up to $1.93 million while Gwinnett will pay an equivalent amount as a local match.
The project is in the preliminary engineering phase and construction is expected to begin in 2023.
“I appreciate the state’s commitment to working with the county to make the much-traveled State Route 316 corridor safer,” Commissioner Marlene Fosque said. “The Georgia DOT has been a great partner in this endeavor.”
The agreement is part of an ongoing effort by GDOT to convert 316 to a limited access highway from Interstate 85 to the Athens area. County and state officials have repeatedly said the change is needed to improve safety and mobility on 316.
Major intersections on the highway, out to Buford Drive, have already been converted while other intersections have been converted to overpasses on that stretch. Conversion of the Harbins Road intersection, which is another joint county and state project, began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.
Gwinnett is managing the Harbins Road project.
An intersection to interchange conversion is also expected to happen at 316 and Hi-Hope Road. GDOT will manage the Hi-Hope Road conversion, according to county officials. That project is in the preliminary engineering phase.
“From basically Hi Hope to 29, those will all be interchanges, or overpasses or rerouted to frontage roads, and then Gwinnett County is doing Harbins Road,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry told the Daily Post last month. “That will get everything out to Harbins Road.”
The county’s end of the latest agreement to design the additional interchanges will be funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
“Voter approval of SPLOST and a strong working relationship with GDOT allow us to make our roadways safer,” Commissioner Tommy Hunter said. “Our long term goal is to fully convert 316 to freeway standards to improve mobility and freight movement in Gwinnett County. Our continued working relationship with GDOT will allow us to leverage our SPLOST dollars to attain this goal.”
GDOT is also working on converting the intersection of 316 and State Route 81 in Barrow County into an interchange. Construction on that project is already underway.