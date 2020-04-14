Gwinnett police are trying to identify a suspect in a burglary where $28,000 in telecommunications equipment and $1,000 in power tools was stolen.
The burglary occurred April 3 at Infinity Construction, which is located at 4963 Austin Park Avenue in unincorporated Buford. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
"During the early morning hours, a suspect can be seen on video cutting the fence and using ladders to climb over the barbed wire," police said. "Once inside the suspect stole $24,000 in motors used for cellphone tower construction, $4,000 in wiring, and another $1,000 in construction equipment."
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone whose information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-027922.
