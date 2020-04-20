Buford High School has a new band director. And he's coming from nearby.
Erik Mason will take over the Buford band program on July 1 after teaching for 14 years at neighboring Mill Creek High, where he has served as the director of bands since 2006. Under Mason's watch at Mill Creek, The Pride of Mill Creek marching band was a nine-time Bands of America (BOA) Regional and Super-Regional Finalist and a three-time Bands Of America Class AAAA Regional Champion.
He hopes to bring that same success to Buford.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the Band of Wolves. Their limitless future is bright, and nothing will hold us back from achieving our goal of becoming one of America’s best band programs," Mason said. "Buford has a long tradition of excellence in performing arts, and I look forward to playing a part in their continued success."
According to a press release from Buford High, Mason helped grow the Mill Creek band program from 100 participants to more than 300 members. Mason took the Mill Creek band to London twice for the city's New Year's Day Parade and also took the band to Italy on another trip.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have Erik Mason become a part of our fine arts faculty. He brings a career full of outstanding achievements and incredible opportunities for students. His experience and leadership have built a reputation for integrity and excellence,” Buford High's Director of Fine Arts, Dr. Chris Fowler, said. “We all look forward to what he will be able to do with our band members.”
Before taking over at Mill Creek, Mason served as the band director at South Gwinnett High School from 2002-2006 and the assistant band director for both Rockdale and Henry County High Schools before that.
Mason holds a bachelor's degree in music and a master's degree in music education from the University of Georgia. He has presented clinics at the Georgia Music Educators Association In-Service Conference three times and has served around the Southeast and Europe as an adjudicator and clinician for concert and marching bands. He is also a five-time recipient of the National Band Association Citation of Excellence.
Mason, who has three children, said he is excited for the chance for he and his wife to work at the same school his kids attend.
“Another aspect I am excited about is being a part of Buford’s family-oriented, tight-knit community," Mason said. "For the first time, my wife and I will teach in the same schools that our three children are attending. I appreciate the faith the Board of Education has in me to lead the Band of Wolves to the next level.”
Said new Buford High Principal Teresa Hagelthorn said: "I was most impressed with his passion for both his students and his love of the arts. The long list of accomplishments, along with the respect that his programs have gained throughout his career, speaks volumes to his dedication and professionalism. We feel very fortunate that he will be leading the Band of Wolves and I am extremely excited for our students that will benefit greatly under his guidance.”
