Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Ga., announced his 2020 U.S. Service Academy nominations in February, and the list includes four Gwinnett students.
Brookwood High School's Natalie Chavez, South Gwinnett High's Allyja French and Nathaniel Poteat and Mountain View High School's Amirah Rogers are part of a list of 20 students nominated by Johnson.
Chavez was nominated for appointment to the Air Force Academy, French and Poteat were nominated to West Point and the Naval Academy, respectively, and Rogers was nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy. The official appointments will be announced in May or June.
Johnson held a reception at the Art Station in Stone Mountain.
“Please understand that you are the future leaders of the free world,” Johnson said. “You will accomplish great feats and achieve many of your ambitions. Our nation is dependent upon you to do great deeds of service. I want to say congratulations for taking the first step upon the journey to fulfill your dreams. For without you and the service of others I would not be here to serve you today.”
Every year, members of Congress nominate students to attend the nation’s military academies. Those nominees who are accepted into the academies are awarded four-year scholarships that include tuition, books, room and board, medical and dental care. The average award per appointment is worth $425,000. ROTC students receive six-figure scholarship funds as well.
