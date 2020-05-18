The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District made a big announcement about transportation near Gwinnett Place Mall on Monday: the Venture Drive at Day Drive roundabout that CID officials have been anxiously anticipating is now operational.
The roundabout, which is intended to help improve the flow of traffic on Venture Drive, between Pleasant Hill Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard is not completely finished yet, but drivers can now use it.
"We are excited that the roundabout is ready for drivers and are already seeing it help alleviate traffic in the area," CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. "We've seen a great deal of success with other roundabouts in the County and around the nation. We expect to see similar results here in Gwinnett Place."
The CID announced that construction the roundabout, as well as intersection improvements at Venture Drive and Steve Reynolds Boulevard, is expected to continue until at least the fall.
The roundabout is the result of a partnership between the CID, Gwinnett County's Department of Transportation and the State Road and Tollway Authority.
"This roundabout has been a great partnership with the State Roadway and Toll Authority and Gwinnett Place CID," Gwinnett County Department of Transportation Director Alan Chapman said. "We also want drivers to inform themselves as to how to drive through roundabouts to increase their safety and reduce traffic in the area."
There are some tips the CID offered drivers who are not familiar with roundabouts to help them navigate their way through the new one on Venture Drive.
Those tips include:
• Slow down while approaching it
• Pay attention to directional signs
• Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists, and yield to them
• Yield to traffic coming from the left in the roundabout before entering it
• Turn on the right turn signal before exiting the roundabout
