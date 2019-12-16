One minute, Paul Duke STEM High School freshmen Kadrese and Cedriece Allen were showing their remixes to songs “SET” and “Melanin” to their classmates. Minutes later, they were showing them to the artist who originally recorded the two songs, R&B singer-songwriter Ciara.
“I was just nervous,” Cedriece Allen said after Ciaria knelt down next to her laptop and listened to her remix of “SET”.
Ciara, a Riverdale native, was impressed by what she heard from the twin sisters’ laptops. Before she began to make her way around the room, she told students she was eager to hear how they interpreted her songs. Their knowledge of coding, she said, gives students an “extra layer of cool” in a technology driven world.”
“The cool layer of this is you can be creative,” Ciara told the class of beaming students. “When I was growing up, I was a thinker. But I loved to have a creative layer to what I was doing.”
Fusing creativity with programming is the idea behind the exercise. Students in Philip Peavy’s introductory programming class have been learning to use Python, a general programming language, for a few weeks.
On Monday, students were using a free, online program called Ear Sketch to edit their own version of two Ciara songs by using code. The program was developed by Georgia Tech professors Brian Magerko and Jason Freeman.
Freeman and Magerko partnered with Amazon Future Engineer to help bring Ciara to Norcross on Monday. She and members of Amazon's staff flew to Atlanta from Seattle. The wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, she shared photos of social media of her and her children at Sunday's Seahawks game.
Amazon Future Engineer is a nationwide contest, powered by the online marketplace giant. Students can submit their songs to be judged alongside those made by high school students across the country. Winners can win prizes, including a trip to Seattle for a VIP "Future Engineer for a day" experience.
“This is the first time we had this idea of students actually remixing a song for a project,” Freeman said. “Seeing how that even further engages students means the platform and coding are powerful.”
Paul Duke freshman Angel Rico explained how he was sampling both clips of “SET” and adding instrumental effects to create his remix. By transcribing lines of code in Python in one window at the bottom of his screen, he manipulated segments of audio displayed in a window at the top of the screen. He changed the volume of certain parts of the song and added a baseline throughout it. On Monday morning, he said the few lines of code he wrote had produced about one minute of music.
Rico, who said he spends his time outside of class trying to sharpen his fluency in coding languages, said he enrolled in Paul Duke’s introductory programming class with the intent to eventually take a class on video game design. That's the career he'd like to pursue.
“It’s really helpful to learn this way too because you can also create music,” Rico said.
The computer science industry is dominated by mostly white and Asian males, said Magerko, one of Ear Sketch’s co-creators. Blending coding with music could open doors to computer science careers for the field’s underrepresented populations, including women and minorities.
Some students like Rico may peak their interest in programming with a desire to pursue a career designing video games. But music’s universal appeal invites students with underrepresented backgrounds to test their interest in a high-demand field.
“It’s about trying to show coding is this huge horizontal skill,” he said. “It’s about showing kids, ‘Here’s how computing can be relevant to your life besides making banking software.’”
Ciara said students had "leveled up" their resumes by adding coding to encouraged students to discover their potential in programming by pursuing careers in computer science.
"I'm so happy to be her and really so proud of you all," she said. "I always tell people the importance of believing in yourself. It's a real thing."