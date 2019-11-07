Georgians can’t count on a white Christmas or frozen ponds for ice skating, but the Mall of Georgia’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is one of the Gwinnett traditions that’s been steadfast for more than a decade.
On Saturday, attendees of the lighting ceremony for the Village’s 50-foot Christmas Tree will be able to spend the day at The Village enjoying family activities including a face painter, live music, a special presentation by Santa and Papa Elf and a Movies Under the Stars presentation of “The Grinch.”
The tree lighting ceremony is traditional and the signal to the holiday shopping season for the Mall of Georgia, including a variety of holiday-themed events.
“We invite families to bundle up and join us in celebrating the official start of the holiday shopping season at Mall of Georgia with live music, family-friendly activities, a Movies Under the Stars showing of “The Grinch” and much more – there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at our annual festive affair!” Mall of Georgia Director of Marketing and Business Development Teresa Holloway said.
There will be live music from The Xperience and performances by DJ B-Rock with B-Rockin Parties, Starr Phillips and Elite Dance Academy.
Attendees can purchase a handcrafted cocktail, beer or wine at one of the restaurants in The Village during the event, including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Tin Lizzy’s, Marlow’s Tavern and Smokey Bones.
Mall of Georgia will also be hosting more holiday-themed events such as the Disney Holiday Play Date on Nov. 23 and Sounds of the Season on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.
Shoppers will be able to take photos with Santa now through Dec. 24 in Belk Court. There will be special appearances from Papa Elf on Dec. 1, 7, 14 and 21. In addition, Pet Photos with Santa will be held Nov. 24 and Dec. 8.
The Marcus Autism Quiet Shopping Hour for families with children on the Autism Spectrum will be Dec. 1. At participating stores, dimmed lights, muted music and reduced crowd sizes will provide shoppers with a more comfortable and subdued shopping experience.
“We look forward to continuing to evolve our offerings to provide the most personalized experience to the community, including a variety of other free holiday events we are hosting this season,” Holloway said.