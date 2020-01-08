The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect accused of entering a Taco Bell Christmas morning, preparing food and taking a nap before leaving the premises with a laptop and tablet.
The incident took place at around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 25 at 4880 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville when the suspect, described as a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers, entered through a drive-thru window.
He is then seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he proceeds to take a nap on the restaurant floor before leaving through the back door three hours later. It is estimated the items he took, including the food he prepared, are worth $834.
When the shift manager arrived, according to the police report, he found the fryer still on, food items on the counters and floor as well as a set of headphones and a black beanie belonging to the suspect. The items have been submitted for evidence.
The suspect is believed to be a past or current employee of the restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.