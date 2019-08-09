Even though he’s been writing, performing and recording his music for some 40 years, Ken Medema is just getting started.
“At the age of 75, I’m singing as well as I ever have and I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had, so why should I even think about quitting? I’m loving it,” said Medema, a Michigan native now living in Northern California.
Medema, who will host a free concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth, points to older artists like Bruce Springsteen and Tony Bennett for inspiration.
“When I started, everyone around me was retiring when they got to that age,” the pianist said in a recent telephone interview. “I sort of thought that’s what you did. But as time went on, more and more people – rock artists I knew, people like (The Band’s) Robbie Robertson and people like Bruce Springsteen – are singing well into their older age, and Tony Bennett is still at it.
“And my mind started to change. I figured, what the heck? As long as I’m still enjoying it and can still come up with ideas, why should I quit? All these other people are still doing it and they seem to be doing well, so why not?”
Blind since birth, Medema reckons he spends close to 200 days a year on the road, performing thematic concerts that meld music, improvisation, sing-alongs, comedy and a message patrons can take home and can take to heart.
With 40 albums to his credit, Medema never lacks for material but his improv skills guarantee that each audience witnesses a unique performance.
“No two shows will ever be the same,” he said.
Medema does have his favorite go-to tunes, however, and will play them, generally as a way to get the crowd involved from the start.
“There are a lot of songs I do that are pre-written things,” he said. “Every show will have a theme and there are songs I do I’ve pre-written. For example, I’ll probably begin with a high-energy song and then I’ll do something called ‘Make Up a Song,’ which is sort of my whole life in one song.
“Then I’ll do some sing-along things to get the audience warmed up. One song I do is ‘Bound Together,’ which actually has people shaking hands and rubbing shoulders and dancing in the aisles – I don’t know how the Presbyterians will respond to that. It all depends on how the day feels.”
The theme for Medema’s concert at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian will be “Conversations That Change Lives” and will involve some audience participation. Medema says that particular theme really resonates these days in a nation sated with bad blood, intense disagreement and a lack of conversation.
“We’re in an era where we’ve got political and cultural chaos in this country,” he said. “We’ve got people on the left hating people on the right, we’ve got people on the right hating people on the left. We can’t talk to the people we disagree with. We’ve got to learn to talk to people that we can’t talk to now. We’ve got to have conversations. And if I can stimulate a little bit of that…”
A Michigan State alum who studied music therapy and focused on honing his performance skills in college, Medema has no trouble recalling the conversation –with one of his professors -- that changed his life. As a junior at Michigan State, Medema took a psychology course where he figured he had all the bases covered, even before the class began.
“I was pretty proud of myself,” he said. “I was one of the better musicians in the department, I had terrific piano skills, I was doing well in my classes and this was a course where I’d already read the materials the professor was teaching. I was a cocky, self-impressed college junior and every time this professor asked a question I would pop up my hand because I always knew all the answers.”
The professor often invited students to her home for lunch and dialogue, and Medema says he relished his opportunity to once again display to his teacher just how knowledgeable he was.”
“I was feeling pretty smug,” he said. “She asks a question, and of course I have the answer. And then she said, in her lovely French accent, ‘Monsieur Medema, you seem to know all this material rather well. But my question to you is, how well do you know yourself?’ Talk about a gut punch!”
Medema says from that point on, he downplayed being “an overly self-confident, totally un-humble jerk” and adds, “I’m still in the process of learning the subtle ways in which I attempt to prove myself.”
There is no charge for admission, but a "love offering" will be collected to help Hands of Christ Duluth Co-op.
For more information on the “Conversations That Change Lives” concert, call 770-497-0233 or CLICK HERE. For additional information on Ken Medema, visit www.kenmedema.com.