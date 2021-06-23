Four years after he became Gwinnett County's deputy director of recreation, Chris Minor is making history as the first African-American to lead the department.
Minor, who has been effectively running the county's parks department in recent years, through his role as deputy director, was officially promoted to the top spot as the Parks and Recreation Division director earlier this month. While Minor's appointment is history-making, he said that is not the most important part of his appointment in his mind.
His top priorities include reviewing the division's organizational structure, identifying future special purpose local option sales tax projects in partnership with the Recreation Authority and implementing the county's comprehensive parks and recreation master plan.
“I’m honored to be able to hold this position," Minor said. "The historical context of it is not lost on me, but it’s not something I dwell on. I want to be a good parks and recreation director, regardless of the color of my skin. I am here to serve all people.”
Minor is a native of Gwinnett County and a graduate of South Gwinnett High School. He got a parks, recreation and tourism degree from Clemson University and then returned to Georgia to work for the city of Gainesville. He then came to Gwinnett County in 2013.
One of the projects he has been involved with since joining Gwinnett was being on the team that launched the county's summer meals program in 2019. That program served more than 388,000 meals to families in financial need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Back (when he interviewed for job with Gwinnett), Chris had and still has a certain focus that cannot be ignored,” said Fleming, who now oversees the County’s Department of Community Services. “I fondly remember when I interviewed him, I asked what his long-term goal would be if hired. He told me, ‘I want your job.’ Well, he got it.”
