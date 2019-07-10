What better source for a child to take safety advice from than a local first responder?
The city of Lawrenceville has partnered with the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner to bring the Fire Safety House mobile education unit to the Lawrenceville Lawn on Friday for the latest edition of Chill ’N the Ville.
It is a two-story mobile unit equipped with a living room, kitchen and bedroom. The Fire Safety House simulates potential real-life emergencies in a controlled situation. Elements for a realistic fire situation include nontoxic smoke used upstairs to simulate a fire situation, a bedroom door with a heating element that feels warm to the touch, and a window and escape ladder that children are instructed to use if the primary exit is blocked.
During a tour, children are taught essential life-saving lessons such as “Stop, Drop and Roll,” crawling low under smoke and how to cool a burn.
The Fire Safety House also has a severe weather simulator that teaches the most effective way to stay safe in case of severe weather.
Local law enforcement and emergency services will also be on hand to meet kids. The Gwinnett County Fire Department will display one of its fire trucks. Lawrenceville Police Department Community Engagement Officer Chris Carey will offer a safety overview to attendees on bike safety, stranger danger and other important tips to stay safe.