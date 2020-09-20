The Children’s Museum of Atlanta introduced a new four-week drop-off, play-based experience for pre-K and kindergarten students this past week.
The new program, called Tiny Teams, began Wednesday. Kids are broken up into small groups, or pods, where kids can learn while playing together for an hour-and-a-half at a time at the museum.
There will be two sessions offered each Wednesday. One at 9 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.
There will be no more than five kids in a pod and each group will have a facilitator assigned to them who will lead them in activities. Those activities include story times, as well as hands-on science and creative projects.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, kids will stay in the same groups each week to limit the number of kids they come into contact with. The museum also has social distancing, handwashing and other health protocols in place to protect the children.
The museum will send notifications that include pictures, quotes and details about what happened at each session to parents.
The cost to participate in the Tiny Teams program is $125 per child for the full four weeks for museum members, and $150 per child for non-members. Families can register at childrensmuseumatlanta.org/tiny-teams.
Upcoming sessions include:
Sept. 23: Weather
Sept. 30: Animals!
Oct. 7: Storytellingparenting advice sessions offered
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is also offering online programs to help parents handle parenting during the pandemic on Thursdays this month.
The museum has already held 30-minute “CMA Town Square: Let’s Talk about Parenting During a Pandemic” sessions on Sept. 10 and 17. The final session will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
The sessions, which offer advice on how to handle at-home learning and other issues, are being conducted as Facebook live streams, but the museum is posting the video from the sessions on its YouTube channel as well.
The theme for the session on Sept. 24 is “Navigating Learning Needs Through Developmental Stages.” Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning: Bright from the Start Child and Development Supervisor Bridget Ratajczak will offer advice on handling learning for kids up to kindergarten age.
Anyone who has additional questions about the sessions is encouraged to visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org/cma-town-square.Virtual Homeschool Days programs being offered
The museum has launched a virtual Homeschool Days series as well.
These programs are designed to focus on math, science, language arts and social studies topics while leading participating kids through hands-on activities they can do at home. The sessions are aimed at kids in kindergarten through the fourth-grade.
Each session begins on 2 p.m.
Upcoming sessions include:
Oct. 20♦ — Gloopy Glop: Halloween Version, where kids “will conduct a hands-on experiment when they create Halloween-themed Gloopy Glop!”
♦ Nov. 17 ♦ — Growing Vegetable Soup, where kids “will dive into the book ‘Growing Vegetable Soup’ by Lois Ehlert to learn where vegetables come from and how to grow a plant from a seed.”
♦ Dec. 15 ♦ — Glitter Explosion, where kids “can experiment with chemistry at home when they concoct this fun, glittery chemical reaction.”
Parents can buy tickets for the program by visiting the museum’s website, childrensmuseumatlanta.org. Officials said the tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance.
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in Atlanta. Anyone interested in learning more about the museum can visit its website or call 404-659-5437.
